Previous
Next
Self isolation day 32 by pennystot
107 / 365

Self isolation day 32

The view from the top of the lane. The river Seille is quiet as all the locks are locked.
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Penelope Ann

@pennystot
As I get older I forget stuff so this is a visual diary to remind me of what I did each day. I am an...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise