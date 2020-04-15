Sign up
107 / 365
Self isolation day 32
The view from the top of the lane. The river Seille is quiet as all the locks are locked.
15th April 2020
15th Apr 20
Penelope Ann
@pennystot
As I get older I forget stuff so this is a visual diary to remind me of what I did each day.
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
Tags
france
