To the future by pennystot
155 / 365

To the future

I found this photo of my youngest grandchild to give me strength. My good friend in Sheffield wrote to tell me her cancer is winning and she is imminently terminal. Beyond sad.
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

Penelope Ann

@pennystot
As I get older I forget stuff so this is a visual diary to remind me of what I did each day.
42% complete

Photo Details

