Quiet on the river by pennystot
168 / 365

Quiet on the river

Lovely to walk and hear the wild birds in the trees
15th June 2020 15th Jun 20

Penelope Ann

@pennystot
As I get older I forget stuff so this is a visual diary to remind me of what I did each day. I am an...
Isaac
It looks lovely there.
June 15th, 2020  
Penelope Ann
@isaacsnek yes it was a treat to be out walking in Nature again wearing my face mask of course
June 15th, 2020  
