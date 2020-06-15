Sign up
Quiet on the river
Lovely to walk and hear the wild birds in the trees
15th June 2020
15th Jun 20
Penelope Ann
@pennystot
As I get older I forget stuff so this is a visual diary to remind me of what I did each day. I am an...
Tags
france
Isaac
It looks lovely there.
June 15th, 2020
Penelope Ann
@isaacsnek
yes it was a treat to be out walking in Nature again wearing my face mask of course
June 15th, 2020
