Jam or marmalade? by pennystot
211 / 365

Jam or marmalade?

Morning buttery croissant was s crummy.
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

Penelope Ann

@pennystot
Penelope Ann
Pigeons Farm ace
Just as it is?!? that is my favourite way to eat it!
July 29th, 2020  
