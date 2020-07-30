Previous
Next
Sun dried tomatoes by pennystot
212 / 365

Sun dried tomatoes

Trying a new way of preservation for the glut of tomatoes.
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

Penelope Ann

@pennystot
As I get older I forget stuff so this is a visual diary to remind me of what I did each day. I am an...
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Tim L ace
Good luck, looking forward to seeing the results.
July 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise