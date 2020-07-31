Previous
The happy couple by pennystot
213 / 365

The happy couple

Our best friends son got married but with only parents as witnesses. They sent me this photo.
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Penelope Ann

@pennystot
As I get older I forget stuff so this is a visual diary to remind me of what I did each day. I am an...
59% complete

