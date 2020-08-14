Sign up
227 / 365
New car
Collected our new car today. The old car was over 15 years old. The journey home was very quiet without all the rattles and squeaks.
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
Penelope Ann
@pennystot
As I get older I forget stuff so this is a visual diary to remind me of what I did each day. I am an...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
GT-I9060I
Taken
14th August 2020 11:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
Pigeons Farm
ace
Enjoy your new car!
August 14th, 2020
