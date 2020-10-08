Previous
Chou crout by pennystot
Chou crout

Fermented cabbage and pork products. A dish from the Alsace region.
8th October 2020 8th Oct 20

Penelope Ann

@pennystot
Penelope Ann
Maggiemae ace
I know that fermented cabbage is so good for the gut! This looks so delish!
October 9th, 2020  
