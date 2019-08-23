Previous
Kutná Hora at night by pepinosobotka
Kutná Hora at night

First day of our "Tour de Czechia"... Kutná Hora was a destination for the first day (from Prague) and we made it
23rd August 2019 23rd Aug 19

Josef Sobotka

@pepinosobotka
Hi there! My name is Josef and I live in Brno, Czech Republic. I'm a husband, I'm Czech, I'm lazy, I'm a lawyer, I'm a...
