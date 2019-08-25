Previous
Crisis by pepinosobotka
225 / 365

Crisis

Third day was critical... In her defense. After 200 km in two days we arrived in to the mountains...and this was 85th km that day... and 30 other were wainting for us that day.
25th August 2019 25th Aug 19

Josef Sobotka

@pepinosobotka
Hi there! My name is Josef and I live in Brno, Czech Republic. I'm a husband, I'm Czech, I'm lazy, I'm a lawyer, I'm a...
Photo Details

