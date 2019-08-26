Previous
Next
bummer by pepinosobotka
226 / 365

bummer

And this was the reason we had to take a train home... last 40 km and we didn't finish
26th August 2019 26th Aug 19

Josef Sobotka

ace
@pepinosobotka
Hi there! My name is Josef and I live in Brno, Czech Republic. I'm a husband, I'm Czech, I'm lazy, I'm a lawyer, I'm a...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise