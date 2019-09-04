Previous
Next
181 is the definition of craziness by pepinosobotka
222 / 365

181 is the definition of craziness

Once a year... I take this route around whole region...181 km in one day... don't ask. It's like a drug to me
4th September 2019 4th Sep 19

Josef Sobotka

ace
@pepinosobotka
Hi there! My name is Josef and I live in Brno, Czech Republic. I'm a husband, I'm Czech, I'm lazy, I'm a lawyer, I'm a...
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise