punk/grunge...since when? by pepinosobotka
225 / 365

punk/grunge...since when?

Our band (Touchwood) plays in this club every year... And each time is our description totally different. A year ago we were "folk-rock band", year before "indie rock", this year we are obvs somewhere between "grunge/punk"...what the...
5th October 2019 5th Oct 19

Josef Sobotka

@pepinosobotka
Hi there! My name is Josef and I live in Brno, Czech Republic.
