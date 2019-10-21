Previous
We are the champions...again by pepinosobotka
We are the champions...again

Pubquiz...another hobby of ours. As our friend and member of our team (The Honeybadgers) shows...we are quite good in it :-) Those bottles are price for the winning team... and that's usually us!
21st October 2019

Josef Sobotka

@pepinosobotka
Hi there! My name is Josef and I live in Brno, Czech Republic. I'm a husband, I'm Czech, I'm lazy, I'm a lawyer, I'm a...
