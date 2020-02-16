Sign up
Fancy pre-corona times
Visiting theatres is/was one of our hobbies... Luckily, they are open again... since June
16th February 2020
16th Feb 20
Josef Sobotka
@pepinosobotka
Hi there! My name is Josef and I live in Brno, Czech Republic.
