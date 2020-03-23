Previous
Next
Crocheting is creepy by pepinosobotka
273 / 365

Crocheting is creepy

Yep... heads and other parts of teddy bears all over the place... this was my spring
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Josef Sobotka

@pepinosobotka
Hi there! My name is Josef and I live in Brno, Czech Republic. I'm a husband, I'm Czech, I'm lazy, I'm a lawyer, I'm a...
76% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise