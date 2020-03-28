Previous
Online beer by pepinosobotka
274 / 365

Online beer

This was great. Probably we couldn't be able to do this without whole world locked-down at home. Was bit tricky to manage all time zones but, we did it and sat down with friends from Czech Republic, Netherlands, USA and Canada
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

Josef Sobotka

@pepinosobotka
Hi there! My name is Josef and I live in Brno, Czech Republic. I'm a husband, I'm Czech, I'm lazy, I'm a lawyer, I'm a...
