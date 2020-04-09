Previous
Co-workers by pepinosobotka
275 / 365

Co-workers

As you can see my wife was really superbusy during quarantine. At least all nieces, nephews, friends' kids...and most children from neighborhood got their own one
9th April 2020 9th Apr 20

Josef Sobotka

@pepinosobotka
Hi there! My name is Josef and I live in Brno, Czech Republic. I'm a husband, I'm Czech, I'm lazy, I'm a lawyer, I'm a...
76% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

