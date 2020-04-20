Previous
"I'm gonna call him "shirtchill" by pepinosobotka
277 / 365

"I'm gonna call him "shirtchill"

In her defense...that dog reminds me Winston Churchill too.
20th April 2020

Josef Sobotka

