283 / 365
Sobes
Just hiking around. Close to Czech-Austrian border ther is this hill with a vineyard...It's called Šobes.
5th June 2020
5th Jun 20
Josef Sobotka
@pepinosobotka
Hi there! My name is Josef and I live in Brno, Czech Republic. I'm a husband, I'm Czech, I'm lazy, I'm a lawyer, I'm a...
Album
365
NIKON D610
Taken
6th June 2020 4:05pm
Tags
nature
,
valley
,
hiking
,
countryside
