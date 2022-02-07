Previous
Next
Piknik box by pepinosobotka
34 / 365

Piknik box

Again in park I walk through every day. This "cafe" made from old shipping containers is the heart of the park. As you can see, even in cold February it's open and serves (mostly hot these days) beverages and basic snacks.
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Josef Sobotka

@pepinosobotka
Hi there! My name is Josef and I live in Brno, Czech Republic...and this is my second attempt to finish 365 project. Wish me luck...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise