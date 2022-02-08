Previous
These boots were made for walkin' by pepinosobotka
These boots were made for walkin'

These things makes me wonder... I mean, who, why and how would leave his shoes like this in the middle of the street? Abducted by aliens...that's the only explanation
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

Josef Sobotka

@pepinosobotka
Hi there! My name is Josef and I live in Brno, Czech Republic...and this is my second attempt to finish 365 project. Wish me luck...
kali ace
how funny, looks like the boots are wandering off
February 10th, 2022  
