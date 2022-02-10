Previous
Red... by pepinosobotka
37 / 365

Red...

I've got so many ideas for this week. But then I got stuck at home sick... so here's at least Poinesttia form our living room that we've bought on 2nd December and hoped it would last over Christmas...Obviously it did.
10th February 2022

Josef Sobotka

@pepinosobotka
Hi there! My name is Josef and I live in Brno, Czech Republic...and this is my second attempt to finish 365 project. Wish me luck...


