Znojmo by pepinosobotka
44 / 365

Znojmo

Short trip to town we love. Znojmo. Historical centre of wine region and one hour drive... Perfect destination for short overnight stay. Surely not last visit this year...
25th February 2022 25th Feb 22

Josef Sobotka

@pepinosobotka
Hi there! My name is Josef and I live in Brno, Czech Republic...and this is my second attempt to finish 365 project. Wish me luck...
14% complete

Photo Details

