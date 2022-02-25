Sign up
44 / 365
Znojmo
Short trip to town we love. Znojmo. Historical centre of wine region and one hour drive... Perfect destination for short overnight stay. Surely not last visit this year...
25th February 2022
25th Feb 22
Josef Sobotka
@pepinosobotka
Hi there! My name is Josef and I live in Brno, Czech Republic...and this is my second attempt to finish 365 project.
Tags
church
,
street
,
medieval
