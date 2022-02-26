Previous
Three churches by pepinosobotka
Three churches

That one in the middle is the most iconic. So if you google 'Znojmo' it will probably appear several times... while that in front 'Rotunda of St. Catherine' is the oldest...built in 11th century. and features the oldest fresco compositions in CZ...
26th February 2022 26th Feb 22

Josef Sobotka

Hi there! My name is Josef and I live in Brno, Czech Republic...and this is my second attempt to finish 365 project. Wish me luck...
