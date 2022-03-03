Previous
Next
I know what you did last summer by pepinosobotka
48 / 365

I know what you did last summer

Last year, me and my colleagues wrote a 'book' and now it's finally being published.
The topic "Připravenost vysokých škol na krizi" means "Crisis preparedness of universities"... We focused on various "crisis" and how to deal with them at universities. What we can/can't do, etc... Main reason was covid, ofc... Oh boy, little we knew :-( Now based on this book we provide accomodation for refugees in our dormitories, and allowing few Ukraininan students to interrupt their studies and join te army...
3rd March 2022 3rd Mar 22

Josef Sobotka

@pepinosobotka
Hi there! My name is Josef and I live in Brno, Czech Republic...and this is my second attempt to finish 365 project. Wish me luck...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise