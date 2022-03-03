I know what you did last summer

Last year, me and my colleagues wrote a 'book' and now it's finally being published.

The topic "Připravenost vysokých škol na krizi" means "Crisis preparedness of universities"... We focused on various "crisis" and how to deal with them at universities. What we can/can't do, etc... Main reason was covid, ofc... Oh boy, little we knew :-( Now based on this book we provide accomodation for refugees in our dormitories, and allowing few Ukraininan students to interrupt their studies and join te army...