51 / 365
Office
And how does your workplace look like? As I mentioned before, it's nice to work in historical building with a decent garden... And as a bonus, those "third floor small windows" are mine and colleagues' from my department
11th March 2022
11th Mar 22
Josef Sobotka
@pepinosobotka
Hi there! My name is Josef and I live in Brno, Czech Republic...and this is my second attempt to finish 365 project. Wish me luck...
Views
4
365
NIKON D610
11th March 2022 9:00am
