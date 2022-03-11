Previous
Office by pepinosobotka
Office

And how does your workplace look like? As I mentioned before, it's nice to work in historical building with a decent garden... And as a bonus, those "third floor small windows" are mine and colleagues' from my department
Josef Sobotka

Hi there! My name is Josef and I live in Brno, Czech Republic...and this is my second attempt to finish 365 project. Wish me luck...
