Vrbice by pepinosobotka
58 / 365

Vrbice

Small village in the middle of quite popular wine region in Moravia
25th March 2022 25th Mar 22

Josef Sobotka

Hi there! My name is Josef and I live in Brno, Czech Republic...and this is my second attempt to finish 365 project. Wish me luck...
Boxplayer ace
Love the sweeping line of the landscape.
April 19th, 2022  
