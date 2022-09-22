Previous
The finished Christmas card 2022

59 made (1 reject)… distress ink background using custom mask, heat embossed stamped text, stamped silhouette, splattered with water and white paint. Stuck to card blank with d/s tape. 6x6”.
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

Neil Burley

@perfectly4med
