Sunrise over Gran Tarajal by peripatetic
Sunrise over Gran Tarajal

My morning ritual... a cup of hot tea while watching the sunrise over the town. I NEVER got tired of this.
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

Melanie Hyers

@peripatetic
