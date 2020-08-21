Previous
Next
Breakfast on the terrace by peripatetic
8 / 365

Breakfast on the terrace

Breakfast and laundry day on my terrace with a view, is there anything better?
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Melanie Hyers

@peripatetic
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise