14 / 365
Full moon September
Even though I don't really know how to take full moon photos with my phone, well, ones that come out in better quality, I still take fotos of the full moon. This night was magical. Full moon in Pisces over the beach in Gran Tarajal!
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
Melanie Hyers
@peripatetic
Tags
full moon over water
