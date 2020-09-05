Previous
Next
Carne cochino ---Bingo by peripatetic
15 / 365

Carne cochino ---Bingo

every Friday and sometimes Saturday night the guys would go to the Bingo house and have "carne cochino". I followed this evening, my last carne cochino night with my friends!!
5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

Melanie Hyers

@peripatetic
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise