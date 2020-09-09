Previous
Rio Pisuerga by peripatetic
19 / 365

Rio Pisuerga

Along the river path in Valladolid. Rio Pisuerga. This river meets up with the Duero just Southeast if the city. It's nice to still be close to water, even if it isn't the sea!
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

Melanie Hyers

@peripatetic
Photo Details

