Hermitude

Two cards to walk me through the day
Into tomorrow, my birth anniversary;
Glumly facing the reality on the edge alone,
Nostalgic for youth.
Pleasant dreams circulate and course through my blood,
Depths of memory unshared
I wish to release this year.
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Emily Chang

@perrychange
My birthdate lands me a winterbaby: solidly Aquarius. My art surprises me... how it develops. My process is still not clear to me in middle life ____________________________________________ ...
