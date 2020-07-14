Sign up
Previous
Next
248 / 365
bouquet
We spent the entire day indoors, rainy day, school holidays, nothin' happenin'... How did you spend your day?
14th July 2020
14th Jul 20
0
0
peta macarthur
ace
@peta_m
I am loving the 365 project. It's great to have a space to practice and share photography that is so warm and encouraging
67% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
14th July 2020 4:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
flowers
,
closeup
,
indoors
