shadows and cloud
I liked the long shadow shapes on the grass and the array of interesting clouds
15th July 2020
15th Jul 20
peta macarthur
@peta_m
I am loving the 365 project. It's great to have a space to practice and share photography that is so warm and encouraging
nature
clouds
park
landscape
afternoon
Susan Wakely
Lovely DOF, shadows and cloud formation.Fav
July 15th, 2020
peta macarthur
@wakelys
thanks! :)
July 15th, 2020
