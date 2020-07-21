Sign up
dark bunker!
A bunker on the north side of Botany Bay that had been used in WWII... now with a bunch of graffiti. Actually not spooky at all as the day was brilliantly sunny, trying to add a bit of mood with my editing..
21st July 2020
21st Jul 20
peta macarthur
ace
@peta_m
I am loving the 365 project. It's great to have a space to practice and share photography that is so warm and encouraging
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
18th July 2020 1:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
