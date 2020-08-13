Sign up
Solitary endeavour
It's actually a high cliff-top, you can't tell from the photo, as I'm staying on this side of the fence, I get my fish from the store..
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
peta macarthur
ace
@peta_m
I am loving the 365 project. It's great to have a space to practice and share photography that is so warm and encouraging
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
12th August 2020 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
landscape
Lesley
ace
Haha I don’t blame you. Lovely shot of this solitary figure.
August 13th, 2020
peta macarthur
ace
@tinley23
thanks!
August 13th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
I see that the fisherman has a reflected friend. Great shot.
August 13th, 2020
