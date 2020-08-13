Previous
Solitary endeavour by peta_m
276 / 365

Solitary endeavour

It's actually a high cliff-top, you can't tell from the photo, as I'm staying on this side of the fence, I get my fish from the store..
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

peta macarthur

ace
@peta_m
I am loving the 365 project. It's great to have a space to practice and share photography that is so warm and encouraging
Lesley ace
Haha I don’t blame you. Lovely shot of this solitary figure.
August 13th, 2020  
peta macarthur ace
@tinley23 thanks!
August 13th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
I see that the fisherman has a reflected friend. Great shot.
August 13th, 2020  
