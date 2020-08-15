Previous
park, pond and duck by peta_m
278 / 365

park, pond and duck

35mm film photo, I found my old camera and took it out for a spin.
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

peta macarthur

@peta_m
I am loving the 365 project. It's great to have a space to practice and share photography that is so warm and encouraging
