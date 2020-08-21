Previous
chimney stacks by peta_m
284 / 365

chimney stacks

Our local park was once a brickworks, and they preserved these chimneys. 35mm film photo
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

peta macarthur

@peta_m
I am loving the 365 project. It's great to have a space to practice and share photography that is so warm and encouraging
