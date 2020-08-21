Sign up
284 / 365
chimney stacks
Our local park was once a brickworks, and they preserved these chimneys. 35mm film photo
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
peta macarthur
ace
@peta_m
I am loving the 365 project. It's great to have a space to practice and share photography that is so warm and encouraging
294
photos
36
followers
65
following
77% complete
View this month »
277
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SP-3000
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
