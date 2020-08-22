Sign up
286 / 365
My helper
Has to go everywhere including short trips in the car. Gives me an opportunity for a high contrast photo
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
0
0
peta macarthur
ace
@peta_m
I am loving the 365 project. It's great to have a space to practice and share photography that is so warm and encouraging
301
photos
36
followers
65
following
79% complete
View this month »
284
285
286
287
288
289
290
291
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
18th August 2020 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
dog
,
animals
,
dogs
,
contrast
