286 / 365
vase
I'm behind on my project; sometimes it's hard to keep up! Struggled with the focus here too
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
1
0
peta macarthur
ace
@peta_m
I am loving the 365 project. It's great to have a space to practice and share photography that is so warm and encouraging
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
286
Tags
life
,
flower
,
still
Julie Ryan
It turned out beautifully!
August 28th, 2020
