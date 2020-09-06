Sign up
296 / 365
portrait practice
not again mum..
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
1
0
peta macarthur
ace
@peta_m
I am loving the 365 project. It's great to have a space to practice and share photography that is so warm and encouraging
306
81% complete
296
Tags
portrait
children
child
Lesley
ace
That is such a lovely capture of a truly stunning subject. Perfect!
September 6th, 2020
