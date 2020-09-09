Previous
wattle in b &w by peta_m
299 / 365

wattle in b &w

just a new edit on the same photo. cheating?
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

peta macarthur

@peta_m
I am loving the 365 project. It's great to have a space to practice and share photography that is so warm and encouraging
Susan Wakely ace
This works but like the yellow pop in the original.
September 10th, 2020  
peta macarthur ace
@wakelys yes I agree
September 10th, 2020  
