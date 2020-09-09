Sign up
wattle in b &w
just a new edit on the same photo. cheating?
9th September 2020
9th Sep 20
peta macarthur
@peta_m
I am loving the 365 project. It's great to have a space to practice and share photography that is so warm and encouraging
nature
monochrome
Susan Wakely
This works but like the yellow pop in the original.
September 10th, 2020
peta macarthur
@wakelys
yes I agree
September 10th, 2020
