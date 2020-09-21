Previous
Afternoon light + bad attitude by peta_m
304 / 365

Afternoon light + bad attitude

I love the way kids hit 13 years old then go all moody and dark. I tried to get some golden light to soften all that sulkiness (actually she’s a good kid..)
21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

peta macarthur

@peta_m
I am loving the 365 project. It's great to have a space to practice and share photography that is so warm and encouraging
