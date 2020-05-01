Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
200 / 365
Nature at home
Aditional shot to the main one of the day. In order to take a picture that close, in front of the 808 camera I placed a Fuji lens from the 80s, it acts as a macro lens to get us very close.
https://365project.org/petaqui/365/2020-05-01
1st May 2020
1st May 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
petaqui
ace
@petaqui
Spanish 29 years old guy that loves photography and Nokia (as objects, of course I love as well girlfriend, family, friends...etc). Pharmacist working at Jaca...
1679
photos
24
followers
31
following
54% complete
View this month »
193
194
195
196
197
198
199
200
Latest from all albums
1473
1474
1475
1476
1477
1478
1479
200
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 - Alternative shots
Camera
808 PureView
Taken
1st May 2020 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
home
,
spider
,
zoom
,
macro
,
nokia
,
mini
,
detail
,
80s
,
micro
,
fuji
,
lense
,
pureview
,
808
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close