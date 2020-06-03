Fauna through a telephoto lens

With the heavy artillery you can achieve something more in terms of photos, the truth is that I did not know how to decide whether to put the picture of the bee or the lizard as the main one. Anyway, here they go underneath. All of them with the 6D and a 600mm telephoto lens, the Sigma 150-600 F5-6.3 DG OS HSM CONTEMPORARY. A marvel that I love, but that fails when it comes to focusing on close subjects (from 2.8m which is its minimum). With the manual focus, the automatic one between 3 and 5 meters goes crazy back and forth.

_____________________________

Con la artillería pesada se puede lograr algo más en cuanto a fotos, la verdad es que no sabía decidirme si poner como principal la foto de la abeja, o la del lagarto. De todas formas, aquí van debajo. Todas ellas con la 6D y un 600mm de teleobjetivo, el Sigma 150-600 F5-6.3 DG OS HSM CONTEMPORARY. Una maravilla que me encanta, pero que falla cuando se trata de enfocar a sujetos cercanos (a partir de 2.8m que es su mínimo). Con el enfoque manual sin problemas, el automático entre los 3 y 5 metros se vuelve loco hacia delante y atrás.