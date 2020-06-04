Roe deer

It wasn't easy to get that close, I was actually about 10m away from the animal, and they jump at the slightest bit. With patience, bending down, walking very slowly... I managed to get quite close (never enough but good), and take the shot out of the specimen. A dark, rainy day, which helps to create a unique atmosphere in the forest, but reduces the quality of the photographs in terms of sharpness. RAW developed.

_______________________

No fue fácil acercarse tanto, realmente estaba a unos 10m del animal, y saltan a la mínima. Con paciencia, agachado, caminando muy despacio… logré acercarme bastante (nunca es suficiente pero bueno), y sacar la toma del ejemplar. Un día oscuro, de lluvia, que ayuda a crear un ambiente único en el bosque, pero a reducir la calidad de las fotografías en cuanto a nitidez. RAW revelado.