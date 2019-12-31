To 2020

In order not to break tradition, we are going to end 2019 and start a new year... But in the end, it is days that run, and the new year's resolutions are very good, but better if they are for the whole year and not for one day (as it usually happens). We must not lose sight of the fact that every day is special and new challenges await us at every corner. Let's polish up 2020! Beat yesterday.

_____________________________

Por no romper la tradición vamos a acabar el 2019 y empezar un nuevo año… Pero vaya, que al final son días los que corren, y los propósitos de año nuevo están muy bien, pero mejor si son de año entero y no de día (como suele ocurrir). No hay que perder el detalle de que cada día es especial y nos esperan nuevos retos en cada esquina. ¡A pulir el 2020! Beat yesterday.